First in-person fundraiser by Langley Hospice Society a success

Shannon Todd Booth, the Langley Hospice Society communication and funds manager, with some of the ceramic hearts on sale at Saturday's fundraiser at the Fort Langley Community Hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

For members of the Fraser Valley Potters Guild, the Sunday, June 20 “Hearts For Hospice” event at the Fort Langley Community Hall was their first in-person market since the pandemic hit.

“The first time in more than 14 months,” said Fort Langley potter Carolyn Maclaren.

Pottery making is a solitary occupation, so markets represent an opportunity to socialize as much as sell, Maclaren explained.

In addition to their own creations, to raise funds for the new hospice, Maclaren and nine fellow artists made hand-crafted ceramic hearts, each unique, and on sale for a minimum $20 donation.

It was the first day of a mini-heatwave, but there was plenty of shade under the awnings on the front lawn of the historic building on Glover Road.

Shannon Todd Booth, the Langley Hospice Society communication and funds manager, said the event was a boost for the hospice volunteers as well.

“Our volunteers were really excited to do our first in person event in more than a year,” Todd Booth commented.

By the end of the day, the jar next to the table with the ceramics hearts was well stuffed with bills, but about half were still unsold.

That’s where Cranberries Naturally comes in.

The remaining hearts will be on on sale at the Fort Langley store.

When it opens, the new purpose-built Langley hospice will provide more amenities and services than is possible at the current 10-bed facility.

While the current facility provides care for about 238 patients a year, the new 15-bed hospice is expected to accommodate about 350 people annually.

It will include a fireside lounge, plus a patient comfort care area where families can retrieve a warm bucket, ice water or other patient comforts for their loved ones.

For the first time, there will be a dining room with a full service commercial kitchen that will make customized meals from scratch.

Each of the 15 patient suites will include a private washroom, along with a sleeper sofa for families as well as access to outdoor patios, where a patient can be rolled out in their bed if need be.