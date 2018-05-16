Erinn Kredba is Tourism Langley’s director of governance and stakeholder relations. (Langley Advance files)

First of many event grants handed out by Tourism Langley

Grant money is earmarked for new, existing, or relocating events to the Township of Langley.

A brand new event to Langley has just received an infusion of cash.

Organizers of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, happening for the first time on July 28, has received a new grant from Tourism Langley.

The organization announced back in February that money is up for grabs for event organizers creating a new festival or fair within the Township in 2018.

RELATED: Grant money for new events part of reboot for Tourism Langley

Then in March, they unveiled further plans to support other events that enhanced local tourism and promoted overnight visits to the community. Specifically, they chose to also support existing events already going within the Township of Langley, and at the same time they announced grant money they hoped would help lure other events or attractions to relocate to the Township.

The association has earmarked $200,000 to be used to support new, existing, and relocating events in Langley, and the jazz fest happens to be the first on the receiving end of some of those funds, said Tourism Langley’s Erinn Kredba.

“The Jazz & Arts Festival approached us with a sponsorship request prior to the release of the program, so we were excited to be able to let them know that these new programs would soon be announced and shared the application with them the day they were released,” Kredba said.

They will receiving $2,500, she added, noting each application will be reviewed and a matrix will help Tourism Langley to determine how much money will be given.

“We don’t have a limit on the number of grants we are giving out,” Kredba added.

RELATED: Fort Langley duo create new jazz and arts festival

“There are four more applications about to be reviewed and many more groups that have said they are working on an application, so we look forward to announcing our support for more events soon,” she added.

RELATED: Acts unveiled for inaugural Fort Langley festival

Applications for Tourism Langley event grants are available online.

