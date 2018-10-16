First-time Langley mayor’s gala raises $856,000

Final numbers are in for last month’s gala – $856,000 raised, $600,000 of which goes to hospital.

Once the dust settled, and all the donations were counted and bills paid, the inaugural mayor’s gala was able to infuse $600,000 into the new Langley hospital Emergency Response campaign.

A cheque was presented to Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH) on Monday, following the Sept. 22 gala held at Darvonda Nurseries.

In total, the event raised $856,000.

The event was hosted by the Township of Langley Firefighters IAFF local 4550, Mayor Jack Froese, and Township council, with the intent to benefit local charities and initiatives supported by the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society.

The final tally was possible in large part to a half-million-dollar donation earmarked for LMH that was given during the gala by Ann Blaauw – who also contributed a further $250,000 to the firefighters charity, said Township Mayor Jack Froese.

Froese, along with members of Township of Langley Firefighters IAFF Local 4550, gala committee member Councillor Angie Quaale, and Township of Langley fire chief Stephen Gamble were joined by Blaauw in presenting a cheque for $600,000 to LMH executive director Jason Cook and Dr. Judy Higginson, head of LMH’s emergency department.

A hospital fundraising campaign is currently underway to raise $15 million to renovate and expand the existing emergency department and build an MRI suite at the LMH.

“The money raised at the first annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala will have a great impact on the health and wellbeing of the entire community through this significant donation to the hospital’s Emergency Response campaign,” said Froese.

“We are so grateful to our firefighters for their hard work and dedication to making the event a success, for the community who supported it through donations and sponsorships, and one very generous donor, Mrs. Ann Blaauw, for her immense contribution and generosity,” he added.

To support the Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society, visit tlfcs.org.

To contribute to Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department enhancement project, visit langleyer.com.