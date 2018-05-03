Five Langley mothers, daughters sleep on the street tonight

Covenant House youth shelter is holding another Sleep Out fundraiser in Vancouver Thursday night.

Five of 55 women sleeping out under the starts tonight in Vancouver are from Langley.

Covenant House is hosting its third annual Sleep Out: Mothers or Daughters Edition at the Vancouver facility tonight.

The intention is for the participants to experience for just one night what it’s like to live on the streets.

The Sleep Out is a peer-to-peer fundraising event that aims to raise $160,000 to support the Street Outreach Program at Covenant House.

This event is also about increasing awareness to youth homelessness, and specifically the Vancouver organization that provides shelter, food, clothing and counselling to 1,100 young people each year through its daily drop-in, street outreach, and residential programs.

The evening kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and is expected to wrap up in the morning, just as the sun begins to rise about 5:30 a.m.