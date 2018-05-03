Five Langley mothers, daughters sleep on the street tonight

Covenant House youth shelter is holding another Sleep Out fundraiser in Vancouver Thursday night.

Five of 55 women sleeping out under the starts tonight in Vancouver are from Langley.

Covenant House is hosting its third annual Sleep Out: Mothers or Daughters Edition at the Vancouver facility tonight.

The intention is for the participants to experience for just one night what it’s like to live on the streets.

The Sleep Out is a peer-to-peer fundraising event that aims to raise $160,000 to support the Street Outreach Program at Covenant House.

This event is also about increasing awareness to youth homelessness, and specifically the Vancouver organization that provides shelter, food, clothing and counselling to 1,100 young people each year through its daily drop-in, street outreach, and residential programs.

The evening kicks off at 7:30 p.m., and is expected to wrap up in the morning, just as the sun begins to rise about 5:30 a.m.

Previous story
WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Langley daycare says parents already saving $350 per month from fee reduction

Many daycare operators remain uncertain about opting in to provincial program

Watch out for fake $20 bills, police warn

Cops say fraudulent currency is being circulated in Abbotsford

Five Langley mothers, daughters sleep on the street tonight

Covenant House youth shelter is holding another Sleep Out fundraiser in Vancouver Thursday night.

VIDEO: Langley Owl webcam returns

Northern Spotted Owl Live Web Stream back online

Blaze offence lights up Blue Jays

Langley’s Justin Thorsteinson hits grand slam, six RBIs in 16-4 rout

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

U.S. states join call for end to newsprint tariff

American newspapers depend on Canadian paper, B.C. a large supplier

‘The stress would put my stomach into knots’ says former B.C. high school hoops star

Blog focuses on helping student-athletes deal with stress, anxiety

Help expands for disabled people to collect tax benefits

Year-round program extended to Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George

WATCH: Federal officials warn public to stop harassing elephant seal on Vancouver Island beach

Anyone caught harassing a marine mammal can face fines or criminal charges

B.C. nurses rally over inclusion in PTSD bill

Nurses want to be part of the post-traumatic stress disorder legislation, as with first responders

Tapping out: B.C. Morse Telegraph Club says goodbye to an era

Club signals its end as elderly telegraphers consign it to history

Anti-Site C petition approved by Elections BC

Opponents want to use law that repealed HST to stop dam construction

VIDEO: New night vision goggles on B.C. air ambulances could help save lives

$1.7-million investment will eventually outfit all four Helijet helicopters

Most Read