Flappy the duck up for adoption at Langley animal shelter

It’s not just dogs and cats at the Aldergrove shelter

Flappy, a lost Muscovy duck, with Drew Harknes of LAPS. LAPS is looking for a home for the stray waterfowl. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove is home to more than 100 cats and dogs, kittens and puppies – and one more unusual resident right now.

Flappy is a Muscovy duck who is up for adoption.

Originally identified as a female, Flappy was renamed after white plumage appeared at his throat, a sign he’s most likely male. A young duck, he has not been claimed by an owner, but was found wandering as a stray animal.

While the Langley Animal Protection Society mostly deals with domestic pets, the fact that Langley includes a large number of farms means the animal protection officers also have to pick up stray farm animals from time to time.

LAPS members have cared for multiple pigs – most recently an 800-pound porker named Theodore, who was eventually adopted out to a farm sanctuary in Duncan last year – but also ordinary livestock such as horses, cattle, and sheep, and even the odd emu over the years.

READ MORE: Langley’s 800-pound pig takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home

Most of the larger animals are reclaimed by their owners, or LAPS simply helps them round up the strays.

LAPS is now looking for a farm-type location for Flappy to live out his days.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter