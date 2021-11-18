Flood relief available at Langley Animal Protection Society

’This is an extremely difficult time and we are here to to support those in need,’ said Sarah Jones, Executive Director at Langley Animal Protection Society, which announced a flood relief initiative for pet owners. (Black Press Media file)

Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is providing flood-related pet boarding and pet food and supplies.

Families with pets who have been displaced by the ongoing evacuation orders and highway closures can contact LAPS to receive aid, the society announced on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

“We are here to support pet families in need,” said Jenn Schroeder, director of philanthropy and communications at the society.

“We know this is a challenging time for many, and have pet housing, support, and resources available for families who need support.”

LAPS is asking people to contact them by email (info@lapsbc.ca) or telephone LAPS at 604-857-5055 for more information about emergency boarding for dogs and cats in need of a place to stay or to access pet food and supplies.

They are also requesting donations from those who would like to help and are in a position to support others during this time.

LAPS are urging people to consider donating to Major’s Legacy Fund, which is dedicated to animals in crisis. In addition, LAPS is seeking donations of clean blankets, towels, unopened dog and cat food, dog beds and other dog and cat care items that we will be able to use in order to supply those affected. All donations made to the fund will be directed to costs associated with emergency boarding, emergency veterinary care, and other resources such as food.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the flooding and highway closures; this is an extremely difficult time and we are here to to support those in need,” says Sarah Jones, LAPS executive director.

LAPS has connected with the Abbotsford Emergency Program and offered their support to other affected shelters and are actively supplying families in need with resources for their animals.

Established in 2003, LAPS is a registered charitable organization providing sheltering and animal control services within the Township and City of Langley.

Each year, LAPS provides care for more than 1,400 dogs, cats, and large animals.

animal welfareBC FloodLangley