Jodi Steeve, a local realtor, has sponsored multiple charity initiatives and contests for residents in the past. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Flood victims can get free renovations

Businesses team up to help a local

One lucky Aldergrove homeowner can get $6,000 in services and products to renovate their home.

Local realtor Jodi Steeves has partnered with her VIP team, Accell Renovations and End of the Roll Langley to help renovate an Aldergrove home affected by floods, COVID, “or life in general.”

In-kind donations worth $5,000 by George Kinnersley of Accell Renovation and $1,000 in-store credit by Bill Cawthorne and Daryl Peloquin of End of the Roll Langley will fund the giveaway.

Steeves, the giveaway organizer, said both the contributors were quick to pitch in after Steeves reached out for help.

“We know Aldergrove was hit hard by COVID-19, floods and in some cases life in general. Hence, it was a time step up and join a cause. Thanks to our team, it is happening,” said Steeves.

To participate, people can nominate an Aldergrove resident by emailing a paragraph sharing the nominee’s story to entertowin@jodiandtheteam.com. One winner will be chosen on Feb. 28. The deadline to nominate is Feb. 24.

While the plan is to start renovations May 1, the work will depend on the contractor’s schedule, according to Steeves.

Have a story tip? Email: tanmay.ahluwalia@langleyadvancetimes.com

