KURT LANGMANN PHOTO Crews from Cobra Electric were busy putting up 60 hanging floral baskets in downtown Aldergrove Friday.

Crews from Cobra Electric were busy putting up 60 hanging floral baskets in downtown Aldergrove Friday.

Cobra Electric, under contract to Langley Township, were also scraping off old paint and re-painting the light standards downtown, but were unable to complete the job this week due to rain. They will return to finish the job when weather permits.