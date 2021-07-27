Florist arranges stand in downtown Aldergrove

Angelica Arbic is selling flowers through her company, Styled by Wild, in front of the General Store

Angelica Arbic is selling flowers in downtown Aldergrove on Fridays and Saturdays all summer. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Passerby’s heading down Fraser Highway through downtown Aldergrove may have noticed Angelica Arbic in the past few weeks.

The florist and entrepreneur has partnered with the Aldergrove General Store to sell flower arrangements in front of that business on the north side of the street.

Her company, Styled by Wild, was launched back in February after COVID-19 put a wrench in her plans to get into event management.

Arbic said she buys her flowers from wholesalers and crafts tailor-made arrangements herself.

READ MORE: Seven-year-old Aldergrove entrepreneur opens pop-up plant stand

“Weddings, funerals, anything occasion I’ve got you covered,” she told The Star.

Originally from Vancouver Island, Arbic said she is following a passion and ended up in Aldergrove by chance.

“Life happened and I love the community,” she said. “I hope to open by own shop in Aldergrove by the end of the year.”

Until then, people can stop by her stand, Fridays and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., all summer long.

People can also find Arbic’s work online at www.styledbywild.ca.

Aldergrove