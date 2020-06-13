For a donation, Canadian flags can be assembled on Langley front lawns

A Rotarian installs a Canadian flag in Fort Langley. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

The Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset is offering residents the opportunity to show their Canadian pride this summer while supporting Rotary projects in the community.

For a donation of $50, a full-size Canadian flag will be placed on that person’s property for three statutory holiday weekends this summer, Canada Day, BC Day, and Labour Day.

Helga Carter, a flag project committee member, said this is the club’s fundraiser to support local charities and non-profit organizations in Langley.

“It’s also a great way to demonstrate pride and appreciation for the unified Canadian response to the current COVID-19 crisis; a tangible way to show that we are all in this together all across our country,” Carter said.

The Satellite Rotary Club of Langley Central Sunset is first of its kind initiative in Rotary District 5050, which comprises clubs throughout the Fraser Valley and the adjacent part of Washington State down to about Bellingham.

Roughly 13 members have been serving Langley through this new club for one and a half years.

Originally, the club was going to launch the program on the May long weekend, however, with restrictions still in place because of the pandemic, it was postponed until July.

The flag project started as an endeavor of the Oak Bay Rotary Club on Vancouver Island.

READ MORE: Fifty flags fly in Fort Langley neighbourhood

Carter said the project is extremely popular in Oak Bay and members felt that the project could be a good fit for the satellite club, so to that end they donated 50 of their stock as “seed” for the project to grow in Langley.

Rotarian Travis Strain emphasized how easy it is to show Canadian pride in a person’s yard.

“When you sign up, you let us know where you would like the flag to be placed, and a few days before the long weekend a Rotarian will show up to setup your flag. A few days after the holiday it will be taken down. You don’t have to lift a finger!” Strain assured.

People can find more about the rotary club and the flag program by visiting langleycentralsunset.ca/flag-program or emailing Flags@langleycentralsunset.ca.

No strata complexes are eligible to receive a flag at this time.

