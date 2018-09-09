For as long as she can remember, Liz Thunstrom has wanted to ride a Zamboni. On Friday, her dream came true, courtesy of the Vancouver Giants and the Langley Events Centre. Supplied

VIDEO: For her 80th birthday, Liz Thunstrom got to ride a Zamboni

Vancouver Giants helped organize surprise at Langley Events Centre

For as long as she can remember, Liz Thunstrom has wanted to ride a Zamboni.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I have wanted to do it,” Thunstrom said.

“I always thought it would be fun.”

On Friday night at Langley Events Centre, the wish became reality as a belated 80th birthday present for Thunstrom.

“I remember her telling me, like 10 years ago, that she always wanted to ride a Zamboni,” explained Kaitlyn Williams, who organized the outing.

“It is definitely random, but she is one for doing unique things,” Williams said.

“She does a lot of stuff, she’s pretty awesome.”

After first attempting to organize this wish locally in Coquitlam, Williams was told to reach out to Langley Events Centre and the Vancouver Giants, who have a Fanboni, which precedes the Zamboni cleaning the ice at intermission, and is specifically designed for fans to take a spin.

Everything was quickly put together and the plan was in motion for Thunstrom’s 80th birthday, which she celebrated on Aug. 28.

All grandma knew was that she was being taken out on Sept. 7 by her family, which included Williams, her sister Brianna and their parents Holly and Todd, as well as two of her grandsons, Alex and Ryan Nieuwenhuis, and some other family friends. In total, there were 10 of them in attendance at the Giants pre-season tilt versus the Victoria Royals.

Midway through the first period, Thunstrom was escorted to the Fanboni, where the secret was finally revealed. And after taking a spin on the ice and posing for some pictures afterwards, Thunstrom had an ear-to-ear grin.

“They came up with this idea on their own. I think that is terrific,” she beamed. “I feel very lucky to have a family like this.”

Previous story
VIDEO: attendance up at Langley Cruise-In

Just Posted

For her 80th birthday, Liz Thunstrom got to ride a Zamboni

Vancouver Giants helped organize surprise at Langley Events Centre

VIDEO: attendance up at Langley Cruise-In

Better weather brings more to annual show-and-shine for charity

VIDEO: Glover Road closed in Langley after truck flips

Northbound traffic shut down for several hours

New 20-minute hepatitis C screening test launches in Metro Vancouver

London Drugs pilot hopes to help diagnose thousands that are unaware they have the virus

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Mann Cup: Burrards bow again in Game 2

Fall 10-1 to Lakers in Peterborough

VIDEO: Millions of sockeye to spawn on B.C. rivers

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Photogenic ‘smiling’ seal spotted on N.L beach dies, prompts DFO warning

Cause of death at Salmon Cove Sands on the Avalon Peninsula under investigation by scientists

1 dead, another injured after crash in Surrey

The crash involved a car and an SUV just before 8 a.m. in the 14500 block of 100 Avenue

UPDATED: Man charged with arson after East Vancouver fire

The fire, sparked Aug. 21, caused $100,000 in damages in East Vancouver

‘Doctor Internet’ a go-to source for 1/6 people in B.C.: poll

Research Co. poll found 16 per cent of British Columbians looked online, didn’t see doctor when sick

B.C. woman rings in 94th birthday with zipline adventure

The Penticton resident gave the Peachland’s ZipZone a shot for her birthday

Recent hirings applauded, but not many women in sport leadership roles

Women won 16 of Canada’s medals at 2016 Olympics, but only six per cent of head coaches were female

Most Read