Force was strong with Santa Vader

Children of all ages, as well as a few adults, recently lined up to have their photos taken with Santa Vader and the 501st Legion, a group who dress up in Star Wars costumes. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A sci-fi twist on Santa photographs helped raise “some big coin” for flood relief and Langley families in need.

Once again, Toy Traders partnered with the 501st Legion Outer Rim Garrison – a B.C.-wide cosplay group – to host picture sessions with Santa Vader this month.

Proceeds from the Sunday afternoon event are being split between Langley Christmas Bureau and Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund, explained Toy Trader owner Matthew Purdy.

“The event was our best Santa Vader yet,” he added, noting that $4,230.40 was raised in only five hours.

“What a blast!” Purdy said.

“We were setting up the extravagant Star Wars photo booth until midnight Saturday. Totally worth the effort, not only were there so many happy families, but we raised a bunch of money for two very good causes,” he concluded.

Among reactions to the event, Scott Burgess said his son “loved it!… Thank you all so much for the awesome time and effort you put into making this amazing and well done.”

Rick Novakovski called it “the coolest idea,” while James Willie said: “So much fun! Thanks again for all the Vader Claus goodness.”

This year’s Santa Vader success has convinced Purdy to do it again next Christmas. Now, he said, he has 12 months to convince the garrison, but he honestly doesn’t think it will take much arm twisting.

