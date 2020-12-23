Chester Kennedy of Langley won $25,000 on Keno, just before Christmas. (B.C. Lottery Corp./Special to Langley Advance Times)

Forgotten ticket nets $25,000 just days before Christmas

Langley’s Chester Kennedy discovered his windfall more than two months after winning on Keno

A trip to a Coquitlam pub a few months back turned into an early Christmas present this week for Chester Kennedy.

The Langley man bought a Keno ticket back on Oct. 12, at the Woody’s Pub in the Tri-Cities, and learned last week it was a $25,000 winner.

Remembering recently that he had yet to check a Keno ticket, Kennedy said he couldn’t stand still when he found out he’d netted a windfall just before Christmas.

“I realized I was a winner and started jumping around a bit,” he shared, admitting he was in a bit of shock when he learned the news.

“It’s hard to say… I didn’t think it was real, and I had to check it again,” he said of the moments after the lucrative realization became apparent.

“I had to check it three times before it really set in,” Kennedy said.

Chester Kennedy of Langley won $25,000 on Keno, just before Christmas.
