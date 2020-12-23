Forgotten ticket nets $25,000 just days before Christmas

Langley’s Chester Kennedy discovered his windfall more than two months after winning on Keno

Chester Kennedy of Langley won $25,000 on Keno, just before Christmas. (B.C. Lottery Corp./Special to Langley Advance Times)

A trip to a Coquitlam pub a few months back turned into an early Christmas present this week for Chester Kennedy.

The Langley man bought a Keno ticket back on Oct. 12, at the Woody’s Pub in the Tri-Cities, and learned last week it was a $25,000 winner.

Remembering recently that he had yet to check a Keno ticket, Kennedy said he couldn’t stand still when he found out he’d netted a windfall just before Christmas.

“I realized I was a winner and started jumping around a bit,” he shared, admitting he was in a bit of shock when he learned the news.

“It’s hard to say… I didn’t think it was real, and I had to check it again,” he said of the moments after the lucrative realization became apparent.

“I had to check it three times before it really set in,” Kennedy said.

