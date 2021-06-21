Langley Meals on Wheels new Aldergrove Neighbourhood Hub will be at the former Aldergrove Fire Hall and Milsean Coffee Shop at 2900 272nd Street. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

Former Aldergrove Fire Hall to become neighbourhood hub

Township of Langley has leased 2900 272nd Street to Meals on Wheels, where they will operate

Langley Meals on Wheels (LMOW) announced a location for the Aldergrove Neighbourhood Hub; the Township of Langley has leased the former Aldergrove Fire Hall at 2900 272nd Street.

In partnership with organizations like Sources BC and Encompass Support Services, LMOW’s board of directors said they will work collectively to bring programs and services in response to community needs, including food sources, programs, learning new skills, and volunteer opportunities.

Mayor Jack Froese said the Township of Langley is excited for this opportunity to strengthen community.

“It’s great to see this building will be used as a welcoming and inclusive space where people can build supportive connections,” Froese explained.

LMOW will lead the Aldergrove Neighbour Hub, centered around their core meal program. Planning includes a commercial kitchen, volunteer run internet cafe, ongoing local artisan displays, and healthy food.

The hub is meant to be a welcoming and inclusive space where people can come together to connect with others and to their community.

Meals on Wheels will continue to serve all of Langley from two locations, with more to come as services grow to support the needs of Aldergrove.

This includes:

• Meal delivery to clients

• Meal subsidy

• Home for the Hospital

• Outreach meals

• Culinary teaching program

The Hub is part of LMOW’s vision – “A community where no one is hungry or alone.”

People can visit www.lmow.ca or contact executive director Shannon Woykin at 604-313- 8074 or program manager Barb Stack at 604-202-0335 to find out more or get involved by way of sponsorships, donations, and volunteering.

Stay tuned for “Help Us Name the Building,” an opportunity to help with a name that not only reflects the purpose of the Hub but also honors the history of Fire Station No. 3, built by volunteers in 1959.

Most Read