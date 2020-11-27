Former Aldergrove Star owner and editor Rudy Langmann dies at age 90

Langmann and his wife Inge bought the newspaper in 1966

Rudy and Inge Langmann, former owners of the Aldergrove Star. (Kurt Langmann/Special to The Star)

Rudy Langmann, former owner of the Aldergrove Star, passed away on Nov. 20 at the age of 90.

Born on Sept. 15, 1930 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Langmann settled in Yarrow. B.C. with his wife Inge and worked as a journeyman carpenter.

A serious back injury from a fall hospitalized him in 1965, so Langmann began searching for a new career just as his brother, Cesare, purchased an Italian language weekly paper in Vancouver called L’eco d’Italia.

The former owner Pietro Mori also owned a weekly newspaper in Aldergrove that he wished to sell, so Langmann and wife Inge had strong interests in literature and education and decided this was a great opportunity for a working couple.

The paper had started in 1957 as the Aldergrove Herald, switching names and owners multiple times before it was called the Central Fraser Valley Echo.

The Langmann family purchased the Echo in 1966, moved to Aldergrove, and changed the named to the Aldergrove Star because the couple didn’t want to “echo” anyone else in the business.

Putting his carpentry skills to work, Langmann then build The Star’s office on Fraser Highway.

Son Kurt would join the business in 1973, recalling that for many years The Star’s phone line also went directly the Langmann home.

“Many times we received after-hours news tips and we took down classified ads over the phone at home too,” Kurt recalled.

Kurt recalled that both his mother and father worked vigorously to understand and know the community as well as learn the newspaper craft.

“The big thing with Dad was he always liked to stick up for the underdog. He did not care much for the bigshots and muckymucks,” he said.

Langmann would later take on the role of publisher and forge ahead with an Internet edition in 1997 with the help of another son, Franz.

In 1998, the family would decide to change the format from a paid circulation to free.

“In 1999 the BCYCNA presented my family and David Black’s family with our 25 year “Silver” certificates for service to our industry in a ceremony downtown Vancouver,” Kurt added.

The Langmann’s sold the newspaper to Black in 2001 and decided to retire.

“He had been active in researching genealogy as well as translating the memoirs of our ancestor Nicolaus (circa 1452) for a book he published shortly before he passed away,” Kurt said.

Langmann is survived by wife Inge, siblings Uno and Pia, sons Mark and Kurt, and 11 grandchildren, five great grandchildren.

