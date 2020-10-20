Fort Gallery gets $5,000 arts grant

The Fort Gallery received a $5,000 grant from Metro Vancouver’s Regional Culture Projects Grants program this year.

The local gallery was one of 29 arts and culture groups from around the region, which divided up $140,000 in grant funding between them for a variety of programs.

“This year’s Culture Grants will help organizations deliver projects across the region ranging from dance and opera to online programs for elderly in care and at-risk youth,” said Sav Dhaliwal, chair of the Metro Vancouver board of directors. “The arts community continues to face extraordinary challenges due to the public health measures enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are pleased to help support artists and organizations as they adapt and find new ways to reach their audiences.”

