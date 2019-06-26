Fort Langley Artists Group paint anonymous works for charity

Fifty per cent of proceeds raised from FLAG’s artist’s choice show will go to Langley Hospice Society

Fort Langley Artists Group (FLAG) is raising funds for the Langley Hospice Society.

The annual Artists Choice Show offers the public a chance to purchase original works created by 14 local painters.

Gabrielle Strauss, a member of FLAG whose work is on display, explained that Langley Hospice was a significant charity choice for its members.

“Several members from the Artists Group have been involved with Hospice before, so it was important for them to give back,” Strauss said.

Art enthusiasts can purchase a 10×10 inch painting for $100. Half goes to the artist while the other 50 percent will be donated to Langley Hospice.

FLAG is made up of Langley artists that wish to promote art in their community. Since forming in 1993, exhibitions, theme-based shows, and on-site painting classes have all been part of the group’s yearly program.

The Artists Choice show has taken place for 10 years, with sale pieces ranging from landscapes to wildlife – even abstracts.

A new element has been introduced this year where buyers are not given the artist’s name.

“All paintings are anonymous this year,” Strauss explained. “So people won’t know who’s work they’re buying until they purchase it [painting] and turn it over to see the signature.”

The show is running from June 29 to July 28. Anyone is welcome to visit the FLAGstop Gallery, located in the Langley Heritage Society CN train station in Fort Langley.

The gallery is open to the public on Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays from 12 to 4 p.m.

For more information on FLAG and the Artists Choice Show, people can visit www.fortlangleyartistsgroup.com.

“FLAG also has another upcoming event,” Strauss added. “Groupshow at the Township of Langley Civic Facility.”

Additional paintings from the artists group are available for viewings between June 26th and August 5th at 20338 65 Ave.

FLAG will also take part in the Canada Day Scavenger Hunt as one of five heritage stops competitors are required to visit. Players must answer a question from each site for a chance to win a prize basket.

People are also encouraged to come in on Canada Day, see the artwork, and even inquire about the train station’s history.