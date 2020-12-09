Fort Langley Christmas tree lights up without a crowd

Santa will not be arriving by canoe this year to light the tree, but he will still attend

On Friday, Dec. 4, the Fort Langley Christmas tree lights were turned on, without a crowd. (special to Langley Advance Times)

It was a much quieter Christmas tree lighting this year in Fort Langley.

Usually, the event draws hundreds to witness the lights come on at the command of Santa at the historic Fort Langley Community Hall on Glover Road.

This year, with the annual tree lighting cancelled because of COVID-19, the lights were turned on Friday, without ceremony.

Brigitte Seib, the executive director of Fort Langley Community Hall, said this year’s tree is especially good looking.

“We’ve never had this many kudos,’ Seib told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s a beauty.”

Sponsored by Raymond James Cap Wealth Management, the Norwegian Spruce stands more than 25 feet tall.

It was selected from Ledgeview Farms in Abbotsford, delivered with the help of EagleWest Cranes, made to shine by Northern Lights and decorated by a host of volunteers.

“It takes a village to raise a tree,” Seib commented.

Santa will not be arriving by canoe this year to light the tree, but visitors will be able to catch a glimpse of Jolly old St. Nick in the upper ballroom window of the old hall every night between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

An additional, and new, attraction to this year’s festive display is the painting of the lower windows by Jessica Mai, of a winter forest to accent the forest critters lit up on the grounds.

“Come on out and enjoy the festive display this Christmas,” Seib invited.

In past years, the annual event has drawn as many as 1,000 people to see Santa arrive, sip hot chocolate and cheer when the lights go on



