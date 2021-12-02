Fort Langley church continues Christmas bazaar tradition started more than a century ago

Greenery was harvested to fashion into festive decor for the St. George’s Church Bazaar which is Dec. 4, 2021. (Beverley Genge/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

COVID kept St.George’s Church from a tradition that has lasted more than a century but the people behind the annual church bazaar will be welcoming back the public this Saturday.

The 113th annual bazaar goes Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the Anglican Church Women (ACW) and St. George’s Fort Langley Church have been making special preparations.

“A long-standing tradition has been the gathering up of greenery from our parishioners and friends to make up items for people to take home and add to their Christmas decor,” said Wendy Robson, people’s warden and co-host of the bazaar. “Last year we were unable to organize the work bee that produces our creative results. This year we are back, enthusiastic and finding great joy in preparing the festive greenery to adorn homes and gardens for the festive season.”

The raffle items include a beautiful quilt donated by the Langley Quilters Guild, a Christmas floral arrangement as a table centrepiece and an overflowing gift basket of spa items.

This bazaar will feature the signature homemade soup lunch, using time-honoured recipes along with a bake table, gift baskets, books, children’s shopping, Christmas greenery, a raffle and more.

COVID prevented the 112th bazaar in 2020 but couldn’t put an end to the tradition.

“This bazaar has welcomed the community of Langley and further afield for more than a century and provided a warm gathering place while allowing participants to pick up a few items on their Christmas shopping list” said Leslie Gaudette, ACW president.

Helping patrons get into the holiday spirit is just one of the benefits of the bazaar.

Proceeds from this event are used to support outreach projects in the local community, including the Sources Food Bank and Stepping Stones Society, along with many other projects locally, provincially and nationally, as well as the work of the wider church.

The bazaar is at 9160 Church St. in Fort Langley.

