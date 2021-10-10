Fort Langley Farm full of fall fun

Aldor Acres has more than a dozen pumpkin patches and animals for a fun fall day

A farm in Fort Langley has fall activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Aldor Acres located on 8301 252 St. has a fall themed farm, for a day of family fun, for the month of October.

Melissa Anderson, head farmer, said the farm has lots of fun things for everyone to enjoy.

“We have pumpkin patches and at the moment our sun flowers are still in bloom. We have so many animals, there’s baby chicks, goats, bunnies, lamas, horses, all sorts of animals around the farm people can go into pens with and give them some love,” said Anderson

The 80 acre farm has more than a dozen pumpkin patches, covered in both big and small pumpkins.

“If you don’t like the one patch, try the next one,” added Anderson.

A few farms in the Lower Mainland have noticed much more pumpkin rot than usual. Abbotsford’s Maan Farms, found 50 per cent of their pumpkins had started rotting due to weather conditions but Anderson said her pumpkins are’t any different than other years.

“I’d say for us personally here, there’s rot every year, maybe there’s a bit more rot this year but it’s sort of one of those things you get every year and unless it’s an extreme amount of rotten pumpkins, you don’t notice it,” said Anderson.

There are four small barns with dozens of animals for kids to pet and feed. Lots of kids, enjoy crawling into the pens with the animals to give them a hug or take a photo.

The Farmacy has fresh baked cookies, donuts, pies and many other goodies, people can purchase a snack from.

Due the pandemic, masks are mandatory inside the Farmacy but, optional for people walking around the pumpkin patch and visiting the animals.

The farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., until Oct.31.

