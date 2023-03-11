Fort Langley historic site and libraries are the place to B for spring break

The Fort Langley National Historic Site has organized events for spring break, this year focusing on items that begin with the letter B. (FLNHS file photo)

Families can take advantage of local events while the kids are off school for spring break.

Fort Langley National Historic Site

Visit Fort Langley National Historic Site during spring break to find out about the local Bs: bats, bears, birds, bees, butterflies, beavers, and more.

Each day, a feature community organization will share about one of the local Bs and how to help take care of them.

“While you’re here, participate in our planting station: take home a peat pot, and grow a plant to help your local pollinators,” said Jade Szymanski, fort historic site promotions officer.

People can also explore the fort.

Fort Langley National Historic Site will offer spring break activities from Monday, March 13 to Sunday, March 26, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission for the day is $8.50 per adult, $7 per senior (age 65+), and free for youth 17 and under and for annual pass holders. The early bird annual pass sale is one and the price for an adult season’s pass is $16.75 or $14.25 for seniors.

Learn more at: https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/calendrier-calendar.

At the library

• Drop-in Crafts: Monday, March 13, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Aldergrove Library. Info: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=63bc9e5f3bc3f33600918cca

• Cubetto Storytime & Playtime: Thursday, March 16, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Muriel Arnason Library. Info: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/63e67ac5e6ec434100ed5fab

Cubetto is a friendly wooden robot that offers a fun screen free first step into the world of programming while encouraging imagination. Kids can use Cubetto to learn the basics of coding, logic and pattern recognition. Suitable for ages 4 and up!

• Pyjama Storytime: Thursday, March 16, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Aldergrove Library. Info: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/v2/events?series=6398c1bc36c1b348233547b3

Children and caregivers will be entertained with stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids are encouraged to wear their pyjamas and bring their favourite stuffie. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

• Slime Playtime: Thursday, March 23, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Muriel Arnason Library. Info: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/63e67b0b6ef7092800a7fdb1

Children will experiment with making slime and see how different additives alter the colour and composition of slime. All supplies will be provided. Be prepared to get messy. Recommended for children ages five and above. Parental participation and assistance is strongly encouraged, especially for younger children. Must register in advance.

• Let’s Fly Paper Airplanes: Tuesday, March 14, 6 to 7 p.m., Murrayville Library. Info: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/63f7a7100748ed3600671899

Drop in and learn how to make various types of paper airplanes. Test your airplane against others and get entered into a prize drawing. Appropriate for all ages and skill levels.

• West Coast Exotics: Thursday, March 16, 3 to 4 p.m., Murrayville Library. Info: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/63f7a72c287f0349da7dfcf0

Meet some exotic animals live in the library from West Coast Exotics! There will be a 30-minute presentation about the animals and conservation. Enjoy hands on interaction with the animals. Online advance registration required.

• Slime Time: Friday, March 17, 1 to 2 p.m., Murrayville Library. Info: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/63f023d6e6ec434100ee5329

See description above. Must register in advance.

• Family Trivia Challenge: Sunday, March 19, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Murrayville Library. Info: //fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/63ec26d4f7043c46d945ddbc

Stop by for an afternoon of trivia that tests knowledge on various topics from animals to food to books and everything in between. Grab your friends, make a team, and register in advance. Each team can have up to five members and must include one adult.

• Origami Crafternoon: Tuesday, March 21, 1 to 2 p.m., Murrayville Library. Info: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/63f024a76ef7092800a8eee1

Enjoy fun and easy-to-make origami crafts! Supplies and instructions will be provided. Recommended for ages eight and older.

• Spring Break Garden Planting Party: Thursday, March 23, 1 to 2 p.m., Murrayville Library. Info: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/63f7a8689e00b42800d59441

Enjoy a short storytime, decorate a planter, then plant a flower to take home. Online advance registration required. Event is limited to 30 kids.

• Raptors in the Library: Friday, March 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Murrayville Library. Info: https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/63f024ed6ef7092800a8eeef

Learn all about raptors in this presentation hosted by the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society. Recommended for children ages seven and up. When registering for this event, please register both the children and the parent/guardian that will be attending.

