Fort Langley interpreter and Alder Grove heritage president recipients of inspiration award

B.C.’s largest historical organization conducted its first virtual conference, June 3 – 5 – holding an awards gala that recognized two Langley heritage champions.

The Inspiration award is bestowed upon individuals and organizations who have provided hope and optimism to the sector in B.C. during the ongoing pandemic.

Tami Quiring of Alder Grove Heritage Society was a recipient for successfully hosting the Society’s Community Heritage Day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Designing an in-person event to be in keeping with COVID protocols, the Alder Grove Heritage Society, under Quiring’s leadership, hosted a ‘heritage walk-thru’ event in September 2020.

The event featured displays mounted on a socially-distanced one way course set up within legion branch #265 .

Safely mobilizing volunteers and members of the Heritage Society, the Community Heritage Day promoted safe in-person engagement and an increased sense of community during the pandemic while allowing visitors to learn about the history of Aldergrove.

Aman Johal of Surrey is also recipient of an Inspiration award for his work spurring camaraderie and shared collective learning for staff at Fort Langley National Historic Site.

A long-time site interpretation supervisor at Fort Langley, Johal developed and ran regular history and trivia quizzes virtually for colleagues as staff adapted to working from home during the early stages of the pandemic.

Under his leadership, the quizzes sparked lively discussion, laughter, and debate amongst participants, promoting a sense of togetherness and connection during a time of social disruption.

READ MORE: Alder Grove Heritage Society readies for reopening

The virtual conference connected people from across the province to discuss and learn how history has been shared throughout the province.

The BC Historical Federation will mark its 100th anniversary as public, non-profit organization in 2022.

Most Read