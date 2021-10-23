Fort Langley Jazz Festival searching for performers

Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival at the Chief Sepass Theatre in 2019. (Aldergrove Star files)

Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival is set to return in-person.

This is the first year since the pandemic started, in 2019, Dave Quinn and Karen Zukas, founders, have planned to have the jazz festival in-person.

“It’s been hard with COVID, in 2019 we planned the big in-person event at the fort and then boom, COVID hit and we have to transition to an online streaming event but we had to adapt,” said Quinn.

The festival in 2019 and 2020, were both online but that didn’t stop the community from enjoying the music.

“It’s always a really popular event, even online all the tickets sold you,” said Zukas.

The next festival from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, are set to be in person, and local artists are being call on.

Applications for the festival opened Oct.1, and close Dec. 31.

“It’s quite remarkable, we already have about two to three applications, what’s interesting we’re seeing applications with R and B bands, to western swing music. It really is amazing,” said Quinn.

The festival’s focus is on local emerging artists from the Lower Mainland, with a few acceptations.

“We’ve actually seen applications from France. One year, we had a performer from Spain,” added Quinn.

This year, a total of 46 applicants will be chosen to perform in the four day event.

The festival will have four stages, one in the community hall with music, a kids zone on St.Mary St. with music and family activities, an arts zone outside the fort with music, and an Indigenous zone with cultured art and music.

In addition, there will be a soft seated theatre inside the fort.

“The big blues show will be returning. It’s really magical when we have a blues performance inside, some music is just meant to be indoors, and we’re really excited for that,” said Quinn.

People with music talent is genres other than jazz, are encouraged to apply.

“We are a jazz festival but we see all sorts of different genres, we love all music,” said Quinn.

People wanting to apply can submit their application online, a video of a performance, photo and brief bio is required.

“We’re really excited for this festival, we can’t wait to be back in person, and hear the music in real life,” added Zukas.

