Fort Langley National Historic Site unveils new virtual school programming

The hour-long program, called ‘Virtual Visit to Fort Langley,’ is conducted over Google Meet

Fort Langley National Historic Site is bringing the history of the fur trade into the homes and classrooms of learners everywhere with a series of new virtual school programs aimed at students in grades K to 12.

“We are opening up Fort Langley to the world, virtually”, says Aman Johal, Interpretation Officer at Fort Langley NHS. “Students will meet a Fort Langley interpreter, see what the fur trade and Fort Langley were all about, and then watch a flint and steel demonstration”.

The hour-long program, called “Virtual Visit to Fort Langley,” is conducted over Google Meet.

Topics covered in the virtual school program include the history of the Hudson’s Bay Company and the Canadian fur trade, in addition to Fort Langley’s role as a diversified trading post and the events leading up the proclamation of the colony of British Columbia at Fort Langley on November 19, 1858.

With a goal of connecting with people, while keeping health and safety at the forefront, Fort Langley NHS has been developing new and innovative programs.

In addition to virtual school programs, Fort Langley NHS has offered online crafting workshops and “Ask-an-interpreter” sessions.

With more educational programming to come, people can keep informed through the newsletter, website, and social media channels.

READ MORE: Teacher turned passion into hundreds of virtual field trips

Heritage presenter Joe Daniels added that there is a wealth of stories to share at Fort Langley National Historic Site, from the Hudson’s Bay Company workers who built the fort in 1827, to the thousands of gold-seekers from all around the world who flooded into what would become the colony of British Columbia in 1858, to the Coast Salish peoples on whose unceded territories all of these events took place,”

“We’re so lucky to have the tools of the 21stcentury to help us continue sharing these stories in a way that’s not only safe, but seriously fun for people of all ages,” Daniels noted.

Fort Langley employees are offering the virtual school program in English or French until June, Monday to Friday, at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.

The price for booking the virtual school program is $3.90 per student, with a minimum booking of ten students or $39.00.

To book a program, visit www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/edu/virtuel-virtual.

All in-person events are currently suspended at Fort Langley National Historic Site, including the annual Vive les Voyageurs event, which normally occurs in January.

The site is open to visitors with social distancing measures and COVID-19 protocols in place.

