This weekend’s Spirit Walk of Reconciliation will be the fourth since the Truth and Reconciliation findings were filed on June 2, 2015. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fort Langley walk commemorates reconciliation report

Spirit Walk on fourth anniversary of Truth and Reconciliation Commission filing

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

.

Churches and their congregations are walking for reconciliation this weekend.

The Spirit Walk of Reconciliation is a three-day event starting in Fort Langley on May 31, and concluding in Mission on Sunday, June 2.

On Sunday it will be exactly four years since the filing of the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission looking into the abuses and devastating consequences of Canada’s residential school system.

The schools were run by Christian churches in conjunction with the Canadian government, with the initial aim of assimilating indigenous children into Euro-Canadian culture.

This weekend’s walk will take participants to a former residential school in Mission, where ceremonies will relate to the history of Europeans’ arrival in North America, their appropriation of lands, and damage to indigenous culture.

“We’ve been walking to commemorate [the report],” said Langley Mennonite Fellowship pastor Ian Funk, one of the walk’s organizers. “We hope little actions like this make a difference.”

Organized by the United Church, Mennonite Church BC, The Anglican Diocese of New Westminster, The Christian Reformed Church, and Mennonite Central Committee BC, the walk is characterized by Anglican Bishop Mark MacDonald as “a distinctly Canadian and Indigenously flavoured act of political, spiritual and social witness.”

The event starts Friday, 5:30 p.m., with a two kilometre walk from the United Church in Fort Langley to Kwantlen First Nation, with a meal at 6 p.m. in the Kwantlen Longhouse.

The walk continues 9 a.m. Saturday from Marina Park in Fort Langley, going 19 km to Mt. Lehman United Church.

It takes up again on the north side of the Mission Bridge at noon on Sunday, for a 5 km route to Fraser River Heritage Park, and on to the site of St. Mary’s Residential School.

There will be a tour of the school, with stories and sharing, at 1:30 p.m., and a KAIROS Blanket Exercise, which Funk characterized as “quite a profound demonstration of history,” at 2:30 p.m., followed by a discussion session.

Dinner at 6 p.m. closes out the event.

Previous story
Ride namesake given all-clear to saddle up Sunday in Langley

Just Posted

Pro players craft course of their dreams and biggest in B.C.

Aldergrove’s newest park Raptors Knoll opens on Saturday atop old landfill

LACROSSE: Lakers short-circuit Thunder in Langley home opener

Hard-fought lacrosse battle falls short on execution at Langley Events Centre

Fake “water quality” phone calls may be scam, Langley Township warns

Residents warned not to give personal info to callers

Ride namesake given all-clear to saddle up Sunday in Langley

Doug Penner will again be participating in a charity motorcycle ride in aid of muscular dystrophy

Campaign against Langley hospital parking fees reaches goal of 2,500 signatures

Organizer Gary Hee plans to deliver the document to Victoria next week

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

Trudeau warns internet regulation could be used to repress citizens, free speech

He argued that he’s found the tech sector to be receptive to self-regulation

Port workers locked out province wide, but Prince Rupert port remains operational

Container terminal operators DP World have so far chosen not to enforce the lockout notice

B.C. minimum wage to hit $13.85 on June 1

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Cargo ship arrives in Philippines to return Canadian trash

President Rodrigo Duterte had threatened to forcibly ship back the trash

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Boy, woman taken to hospital after dog attack in Surrey

Police are releasing few details, as investigation is being led by City of Surrey

Negotiations continued through the night in effort to avoid B.C. port lockout

6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union could find themselves locked out

Most Read