Fort Langley’s historic CN station gets tidied up for Christmas

About 60 volunteers turned out for a four-hour event at the historic CN Station in Fort Langley on Saturday, Dec. 4 to pick up trash and put up Christmas lights. (Bryan Miller/Special to Langley Advance Times) About 60 volunteers turned out for a four-hour event at the historic CN Station in Fort Langley on Saturday, Dec. 4 to pick up trash and put up Christmas lights. (Bryan Miller/Special to Langley Advance Times) About 60 volunteers turned out for a four-hour event at the historic CN Station in Fort Langley on Saturday, Dec. 4 to pick up trash and put up Christmas lights. (Bryan Miller/Special to Langley Advance Times) About 60 volunteers turned out for a four-hour event at the historic CN Station in Fort Langley on Saturday, Dec. 4 to pick up trash and put up Christmas lights. (Bryan Miller/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Volunteers tidied up the area around the classic CN train station in Fort Langley on Saturday, Dec. 4, and prettied up the station with Christmas lights.

It was a joint effort by the union representing Township employees, CUPE local 403, Your Local Community and the Langley Heritage Society that operates the heritage station.

Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event happened to fall on the first day that snow fell in Langley, but it didn’t deter the 60 people who showed up to collecting 450 pounds of litter and raising $140 for the Langley Food Bank, said Bryan Miller, founder of Your Local Community.

“With the weather being what it was it ended up being a pretty good turn out of volunteers,” Miller remarked.

READ ALSO: Call for volunteers to tidy up and decorate historic CN train station in Fort Langley

Miller established Your Local Community to bring like-minded people together to take the “pick up pledge” and commit to binning litter when they see it.

READ ALSO: Keeping it tidy: Fort Langley man urges residents to take a cleanup pledge

EnvironmentFort LangleyLangley