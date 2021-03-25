Four more portables arrive at Shortreed Community Elementary in Aldergrove

Four portables are going up at Shortreed while seismic upgrades occur. (Special to The Star)

Four portables are in the midst of going up at Shortreed Community Elementary in Aldergrove while construction ramps up on $8.9 million seismic upgrades.

While actual work won’t be starting until September of this, the establishment of portables signal the beginning of a long journey ahead for construction.

Principal Chris Wejr confirmed they will have sinks in them for hand washing and sanitation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project is expected to be complete in early 2023, furthering student protection in the event of an earthquake.

Shortreed was built in 1978 and was expanded in 1981 and again in 1999.

The upgrades are aimed at the original portion of the school and the 1981 expansion, which consists of the gym and two blocks of classrooms.

The Seismic Mitigation Program has announced upgrades or replacements at 52 high-risk schools in B.C., providing a safer place to learn for nearly 30,000 students to date.

Since September 2017, the province has approved $1 billion for seismic upgrades and replacements.

Most Read