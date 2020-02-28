Four women to be recognized in Langley for International Women’s Day

Kirsten Brazer, pilot and president of Achieve Anything Foundation, will be the guest speaker at this year’s eighth annual International Women’s Day luncheon presented by The Rotary Club of Langley Central. (Women of Rotary/Facebook)

The Rotary Club of Langley Central will recognize four deserving women from the community during its eighth annual International Women’s Day luncheon next weekend.

“We’ve decided that we wanted to celebrate people who often time don’t get acknowledged. They just do more than what’s expected of them and they have such an impact on the community,” said Susan Parsons, chair of the International Women’s Day committee.

The rotary club invited non-profit organizations in Langley to nominate women from the community. The committee then selected four women who they believed are “driving positive change for others.”

“It was really hard to choose,” said Parsons. “We chose the ones we felt met the criteria above and beyond.”

The four women who will be recognized are: Kathy Derksen, president of the board of directors for the Langley Hospice Society; Veronica Kalo, a Brookswood Secondary home economics teacher; Christine McCracken, co-executive director of encompass support services; and Beverly Rodrigo, with the Starfish Backpack program.

Those who which to attend the luncheon on March 7 can purchase tickets for $50 at www.internationalwomensday.ca. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m at Newlands Golf and Country Club (21025 48th Ave.). Doors open at 11 a.m.

The afternoon affair will include a buffet lunch, silent auction, a 50/50 draw, plus inspirational words from former nominee Kirsten Brazier, a pilot and president of Achieve Anything Foundation.

“She’s so inspiring for the community,” said Parsons.

Proceeds will donated to causes in Langley.

