Fraser Highway sewer upgrades slows traffic between 265a and 270 Streets

Commuters should expect delays or consider another route during the coming months

Construction on Fraser Highway between 265A and 270 Streets will delay traffic for several months. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

In case commuters haven’t already noticed, construction work between 265A to 270 Streets on Fraser Highway in Aldergrove is slowing down traffic.

A sanitary trunk sewer replacement project along Fraser Highway will be happening from now until February of 2021.

Work will be done from Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., which has traffic down to one route in each direction.

Langley Township has asked commuters and pedestrians to respect road signs and use caution as they drive through the area – the current speed limit is posted as 5o km.

People should expect delays or use an alternate route if they can.

Work is being completed by Sandpiper Contracting.

