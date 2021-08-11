Fraser Valley Bandits come to help net more coin for Rotary lottery’s final weekend

Jackpot has officially surpassed $200,000 with deadline happening at midnight on Sunday Aug. 15

Several team members of the Fraser Valley Bandits will be helping out during the final weekend of in-person tickets sales for Rotary’s 50/50 Mega draw. (Special to The Star)

The final weekend of in-person tickets sales for the Rotary Lottery 50/50 Mega Draw is here!

Plus, two members of the Fraser Valley Bandits are going to help sell tickets on Saturday, Aug. 14, and are offering two pairs of tickets to attend a game.

People can meet them at Douglas Park in downtown Langley City from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Bandits on site from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sales will stop at midnight that night, Aug. 15, and a winner will be drawn on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at noon.

READ MORE: Langley Rotary lottery total nears $175,000 with 10 days left to buy tickets

In lieu of many in-person fundraisers like Langley RibFest that have been cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lottery raises funds for the local Rotary clubs so they can help organizations and hold community events.

Last year – the first year the 50/50 draw was held, Langley resident Katy Mayrs earned $73,000 from the $147,000 total.

The total officially reached past $200,00 on Aug. 9. The lottery goal is set at $250,000.

Organizer Pauline Buck noted that last weekend’s sales were well above $7,000, prompting her to estimate that the goal is in reach.

Tickets are three for $50 (online only) and eight for $100 in person or online – one for $20 options are sold out.

Tickets and information can be found at langleyrotarymegadraw.com.

AldergroveLangleyRotary