Fraser Valley charity hopes to raise $40K for 16 organizations

Cozy Covers supporting groups in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Langley

An Abbotsford charity that normally holds an annual clothing driver is this year hosting an online fundraising campaign instead.

Cozy Covers has donated more than 15,000 clothing items to various shelter, youth centres and organizations across the Fraser Valley for the last 15 years.

Last year, they extended their campaign to several provinces across Canada.

But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the organization is hoping to raise $40,000 by Nov. 11 through a GoFundMe campaign to help 16 charities in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Langley.

They hope to raise $25,000 for The 5 and 2 Ministries in support of shelter for the homeless and $1,000 each for the following charities (in the order listed):

• MCFD foster care children for Christmas backpacks

• Xyolhemeylh children for Christmas hampers

• Cyrus Centre for youth (Abbotsford)

• SARA for Women (safe shelter)

• The 5 and 2 Ministries for socks and gloves to the homeless community

• Peardonville Transitional House for Women (Abbotsford)

• Family Centre (Abbotsford)

• Warm Zone for women (Abbotsford)

• Ishtar Transitional home for Women (Langley)

• Ann Davis Transition Society (Chilliwack)

• Cyrus Centre (Chilliwack)

• Purple Lights, Women in Domestic Abuse

• Best for Babies

• Abby Dads

• Community Connections

The campaign can be found by searching “Virtually Connecting our Community” at gofundme.com.

