MS Riders depart Thunderbird Show Park at last years Fraser Valley Experience. (Langley Advance Times Files)

Fraser Valley Experience rides again

Cyclists bike through Langley and Abbotsford to empower people affected with MS

Cyclists are coming from across the country to conquer both the Fraser Valley’s biking trails and multiple sclerosis.

The Fraser Valley Experience is held July 13 and 14, and is one of four ride circuts hosted by the B.C. and Yukon division of the MS Society in the province. All together, it is the largest cyling series in North America and is open to all ages.

Routes ranging between 30 and 95 km welcomes teams of riders to put themselves to the test. Last year, $140,000 was raised and 130 participants took part. Almost double the amount of people are expected this year.

Participant Nance Bass, who along with her team the “MS GoldFish,” have raised $10,000 over the past two years. Bass stressed the importance of how fundraising through the Fraser Valley Experience helps advance MS research.

“The research continues to yield more options in many areas. People are able to live with MS in ways that were not possible even five years ago,” Bass said. “We are so grateful that when circumstances require a change in treatment protocol, there are options.”

Riders start their journey from Thunderbird Show Park at 9 a.m. on both days and finish at the same spot where celebatory meals and activities will also be taking place.

The M.S. Society asks that motorists keep a careful eye for participants all weekend long.

Donations can be made to the society at www.mssoc.convio.net.

Read more: Riding against MS in Langley

Funds raised from the MS Bike will support innovative research into the cause, treatment and cure of MS while also providing valuable services, programs and advocacy for Canadians that are affected.

Every day, three more Canadians are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an unpredictable illness that affects vision, balance, memory and mobility.

The causes is not known and there is no cure.

