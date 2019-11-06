Fraser Valley gets a jump on the holiday season

Langley businesses will make up many of the artisans and vendors at West Coast Christmas Show

One of the largest holiday events in the Lower Mainland makes a jolly return; the West Coast Christmas Show and Artisan Market runs Friday, Nov. 15 to Sunday, Nov. 17, with 170 artisans and 300 participants at the TRADEX in Abbotsford.

Perhaps the big day, Christmas, is still well over a month off at this point in time, but the idea is to discover new and locally made gifts well in advance; that could include original art, crafts, woodwork, ceramics, specialty foods, home decor, clothing, furniture, floral designs, jewellery, candles, soaps, toys, and a whole lot more.

Being less than a sleigh ride away, a handful of Langley vendors are participating in the show, offering up everything from seasonal treats and holiday decor.

Susan Lang, owner of Lang Bros. Hot Pepper said her product makes the perfect stocking stuffer for the hot sauce fanatic in the family.

“My husband would buy one just to taste it and then the bottles just sit there and aren’t used,” Lang explained. “It’s a dry alternative that comes coarse in a shaker can. People can put as much or as little as they like.”

Lang’s product got it’s spicy start in 2017; it’s a ground black pepper she said has been “upgraded” with heat producing ingredients to make each grain of pepper “supercharged” right out of the shaker.

“Personally, I only like a little – but I’m new to the West Coast Christmas Show; my goal was to get it in stores and now people can buy it in Ralph’s, Choice’s Markets, and Otter Co-op.”

Lang said she additionally grows Lavender which she will also be selling at the market.

Marilyn Moseley and Wilma King-Bennett will be bringing a Langley-based treat with a rich history to the Christmas show – Caribbean Rum Cake.

“We hope that being a part of the WCCS, other local farmers and craft markets we will be nationally inclusive, share product awareness and begin to establish a tradition that will pass on for generations to come,” Moseley said.

Rachel Labossiere, owner of Little Freddy’s Bib Company said becoming a new parent led her to develop a spit absorbent bib.

“Our flannel bibs are three layers with absorbent terry cloth sandwiched in the middle ready to accept copious amounts of liquid,” Labossiere said, adding that attending the Christmas show additionally led to their involvement this year.

“We have shopped at the WCCM in the past, and always find great items and enjoy the experience getting into the Christmas spirit,” she continued. “We will have some Christmas themed bibs available for purchase, in addition to our regular stock.”

Langley resident Sara Samoukovic operates her macrame wall-hanging and key-chain business through Etsy, and said the holidays have inspired her to include more festive products.

“My products are mainly home decor, but for the show I am also making Christmas ornaments in tune with the season,” Samoukovic said.

The show is much more than just vendors and products; an array of programming to get folks in the seasonal spirit will also be running through the entity of the show.

Visitors are encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters for a shot at earning a prize.

There’ll be pictures with Saint Nick himself, decorated trees and a garden display put on through 99 Nurseries, and even a Santa’s workshop area where kids can make their own cookies.

Guests will also find three stages; the community arts stage, which will showcase people’s talents, the home for the holidays stage, which will harbour cooking demos and decor ideas, and sounds of the holidays, which will hold live musician performances.

The show runs Friday, Nov. 15, 1 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the show’s 11 years, more than 175,000 visitors and 2,800 vendors have taken part.

For more information and to see a full schedule of events and vendor list, people can visit www.westcoastchristmasshow.com.

