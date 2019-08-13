Fraser Valley MS Bike event raises more than $171,000

Ride travelled through Langley and Abbotsford in mid-July

Riders in the MS Bike Fraser Valley Experience travelled along Lefeuvre Road in Abbotsford on July 13. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

The recent MS Bike event raised more than $171,000 for Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The Fraser Valley Experience was held July 13 and 14, travelling through Langley and Abbotsford.

A total of 150 cyclists participated that weekend to raise funds for research into the cause, treatment and cure of multiple sclerosis.

The event also supports programs and services such as the Volunteer Legal Advocacy Program, Equipment Provision Program, MS Knowledge Network and 1:1 Peer Support Program.

“We are also able to support individuals establish and continue to run local MS self-help groups in the community through the funds raised,” said Emily Brothman, community services coordinator with the MS Society of Canada.

MS Bike is the largest fundraising cycling series in North America, offering cyclists of all ages and abilities the opportunity to ride through scenic parts of the province – such as the Fraser Valley – in support of those affected by MS.

Contact Emily Brothman at emily.brothman@mssociety.ca or 1-800-268-7582 for more information about programs and services available in the Fraser Valley.

