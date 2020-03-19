Fraser Valley Regional Library to stop book drops during temporary closure. (Langley Advance Times files)

Fraser Valley Regional Library to stop book drop offs during temporary closure

Fraser Valley Regional Library closed all of its locations to the public as of Monday

The Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) will not accept drop offs or returns until further notice to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The further announcement comes after all of the library branches closed their doors to the public on Monday, March 16.

A statement released by FVRL read “To support efforts to help limit the spread of COVID-19, all Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) locations have been temporarily closed to the public. Book drops, which were temporarily kept open temporarily to facilitate material returns, are now closed. Customers are asked to keep their checked out materials – please do not return items to the library at this time.”

READ MORE: Langley’s library branches closed to the public until further notice

FVRL added that due dates and holds will automatically extend to accommodate the closure period and all late fines waived.

The library has digital content available online 24/7 – free with an FVRL card.

People are encouraged to visit the Digital Content tab at www.fvrl.ca to access eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, video streaming and eLearning.

