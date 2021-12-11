The Fraser Valley Toy Drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 360 Collision Centres at 31450 Peardonville Rd. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 360 Collision Centres at 31450 Peardonville Rd. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Fraser Valley Toy Drive in Abbotsford supports Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

Cash and toy donations will go to communities throughout the region

A toy drive in support of the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (LMCB) is taking place Saturday (Dec. 11) in Abbotsford.

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 360 Collision Centres at 31450 Peardonville Rd.

It is being run in a drive-thru format, making it as easy as possible for anyone who wants to help by dropping off cash or new, unwrapped gifts that are suitable for kids up to 18 years old.

The donations will help in Abbotsford and beyond, especially in communities impacted by the recent flooding and landslides.

Gifts are especially needed for teens and pre-teens. Gift suggestions on the LMCB website for 12- to 18-year-olds include sports gear, board games, headphones, makeup and gift cards.

For younger kids, ideas include arts-and-crafts items, building blocks, games and puzzles, and toys that spark the imagination.

The event also involved the Jim Pattison Foundation and 911 service providers, including Abbotsford Police.

The bureau also acts as the Christmas bureau for Vancouver residents, assisting an average of 1,000 families every year.

RELATED: Toy drive to help flood-ravaged cities in joint effort by Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

Charity and Donations

 

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 360 Collision Centres at 31450 Peardonville Rd. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 360 Collision Centres at 31450 Peardonville Rd. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 360 Collision Centres at 31450 Peardonville Rd. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

The Fraser Valley Toy Drive runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 360 Collision Centres at 31450 Peardonville Rd. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)

Previous story
Organ transplant patients annual honour Langley Memorial Hospital staff with treats

Just Posted

Fabian Lysell opened the scoring at 11:05, the cue for the Langley Events Centre crowd to rain teddy bears down on the ice as part of the annual Chevrolet Teddy Bear Toss game. Victoria would win the Friday Dec. 10 game 4-3. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants teddy bear toss a loss to Victoria

Transplant BC and organ recipients deliver treats to B.C. hospitals each December. Langley Memorial Hospital staff received goodies on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Organ transplant patients annual honour Langley Memorial Hospital staff with treats

$10 crocheted perogies are helping raise money for local causes. (Veronica’s Perogies/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove perogies go on the Christmas tree not on the waist line

A Langley letter writer tried to rid his wheelchair treads of dog poop but it was Township firefighters who finally solved the problem. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley Township firefighters answer the call of doody