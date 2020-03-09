Scott Trapp (file)

Frat brothers honour the memory of Langley’s Scott Trapp

Delta Kappa Epsilon Phi Alpha Fraternity hosts Stick it to Cancer Memorial Ball Hockey Tournament

When he heard his son Scott was going to join a fraternity at UBC, Doug Trapp wasn’t quite sure what to make of it.

In his second year on campus, Scott, a 2012 Brookswood Secondary grad, pledged with the Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE)-Phi Alpha (UBC) chapter of the fraternity.

“What are you getting yourself into?” Doug wondered.

Dad had never belonged to a fraternity, and the only media portrayal of a frat house he was familiar with was the gross-out comedy Animal House.

Doug didn’t really have an opinion one way or another, but after his son was diagnosed with cancer and his frat brothers rallied around him, he has nothing but good things to say.

“They were there for him,” Doug recalled.

By the time Scott was initiated into Delta Kappa Epsilon, he was completely bald from chemotherapy and radiation treatments

He insisted on wearing a suit and tie to his initiation, but his frat brothers allowed him to lose the suit and wear his trademark flannels for a group photo.

“He’s bald, wearing plaid and he has the biggest grin on his face,” Doug laughed.

Scott was diagnosed with a rare childhood cancer, Rhabdomyosarcoma, in November 2013.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Sticking it to cancer in memory of young Langley man

He battled the disease for a year and appeared to have won his battle by October of 2014, when he was given the all-clear by doctors.

But in early December, doctors discovered the cancer had returned.

Scott passed away less than three weeks later with his family and friends by his side on Dec. 26, at the age of 20.

He is remembered every March, when his fraternity holds the annual Scott Trapp Stick-it To Cancer Memorial Tournament.

It actually began in 2011, when a fraternity alumni’s mother passed away from cancer, but in 2015, the event was renamed in memory of Trapp.

“These young men, they blow your mind every year,” Doug told the Langley Advance Times.

“I don’t regret a minute he spent with them.”

READ MORE: Canadian Cancer Society fundraiser memorializes Langley’s Scott Trapp, a ‘super kind guy’

Scott is remembered as a sports enthusiast who was involved in soccer, karate, rugby and lacrosse.

He played for the teen lacrosse team that won gold at the BC Summer Games Team in 2010, where he was chosen to deliver the athletes oath during the opening ceremonies .

He was also known for donating his time to serving meals to the needy in Vancouver’s Downtown East-Side and in Surrey.

On Saturday, March 21st, hundreds will take part in the annual co-ed ball hockey tournament, in his memory.

Since it was launched, Stick-It to Cancer has raised over $240,000 for cancer research, beginning with $5,000 in 2012 and rising to nearly $42,000 in in 2019.

His family will be watching from the sidelines.

This year, organizers hope to host more than 20 teams.

Registration costs are $120 per male team and $100 per female team.

There will be a barbecue and refreshments for sale, with profits going towards the event.

Those interested in registering for the event or donating can do so atwww.stickittocancer.ca.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CancerLangleyUBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘I hope people get inspired by our beautiful area of the world’

Just Posted

Township council to debate cannabis store rules

More than a year after legalization, Langley Township could set rules

Livestreamed services could be coming from Langley church if coronavirus worsens

Christian Life Assembly is holding off on handshaking in favour of fistbumps and bows

Langley runner ‘a bit gutted’ by viral postponement of international race

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Sources Langley Food Bank van stolen

Vehicle used in food rescue program

WEATHER: Fog patches to dissipate giving way to sunny weather in Langley

Temperatures will reach a high of 7 C

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Vancouver’s 4/20 event still on for now, but discourage joint-sharing amid COVID-19 risk

Organizers have reached out to Vancouver Coastal Health

Most Read