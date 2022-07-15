Free computer training and tools come to local seniors

Langley Meals on Wheels garners grant to help outfit low-income elders with skills to get online

Langley Meals on Wheels executive director Shannon Woykin is excited to roll out a new initiative aimed at helping Aldergrove/Langley seniors learn to navigate the online world, a need she said became glaringly obvious with the onset of COVID. (Black Press Media files)

By Frank Bucholtz/Special to Aldergrove Star

Langley Meals on Wheels is looking for 20 seniors, 65 and older, who would like to learn computer skills.

Executive director Shannon Woykin says it became obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic that some seniors were really struggling, while trying to access services and staying at home as much as possible.

Many either had no internet or email, or were unsure how to use it.

Yet many services that they required regularly were based on having internet access – including things like ordering groceries, or online banking.

Even when vaccinations first became available, it was very difficult for some seniors to book appointments over the phone. While some seniors had family members who could assist them in navigating these challenges, many others did not.

Meals on Wheels serves many seniors, and the organization felt this was a gap that needed to be filled. So, Woykin applied for a federal grant through Help Age Canada, and her team is now beginning the program.

The program is geared towards people with lower incomes, who do not have the financial means to buy a tablet, or pay for regular internet access. Most seniors are on fixed incomes, and steadily-rising costs in recent months have pushed such things even further out of reach.

“This new way of doing things really changes so much, and many seniors are left out,” Woykin said.

“The educational piece is really important, which we really saw with our clients at the onset of COVID. They either didn’t have computer access or did not know how to do it.”

The program requires seniors to make a commitment to take training with volunteers for two to three hours per week for a month.

A free tablet is provided and, at the end of the program, they can keep it.

There will also be free internet access provided for six months.

Volunteers will remain available to answer technical questions, and if they do not have the answers, they will be able to get them through partners such as Gluu and Dig It.

The one-on-one training can take place in participants’ homes, or of they prefer, it can take place at the new Meals on Wheels office in Aldergrove, or the Langley location.

There is still room for people to sign up and if more than 20 show interest, Meals on Wheels will seek additional funds to offer another session.

Those who are interested can call 604-533-1679 and speak to Barb Stack, or another staff member. They will need to leave their name and phone number, and an email address if they have one. The applicants will then be confirmed as being eligible for the program and the training can commence.

Woykin said the objective of the program is to ensure that seniors are able to navigate the internet, use email, and be able to conduct at least some of their day-to-day business via computer.

The training will help them to feel more confident in doing so, and the availability of technical help should take away some of the concerns that they have about the digital world, Woykin concluded.

