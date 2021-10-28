Free fall festival at Aldergrove Vineyard Church

community invited to fall festivities from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The festival will have pumpkins, for pumpkin colouring. (Aldergrove Star files)

The Aldergrove community is invited to a free fall festival.

Aldergrove Vineyard Church is hosting its first fall festival Sunday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Lizzie Scott, organizer said, she wanted to do something that whole community can enjoy.

“I wanted to show the community appreciation and bring everyone together for a fun event,” said Scott.

Kids are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes for the festival, volunteers working the event will be dressed as different movie characters, the person who guesses the correct character, wins a bag of candy.

There will be a craft tables, where kids can paint or draw a spooky picture.

“We’re also doing a fun twist on pumpkin carving, and instead we’re doing pumpkin colouring. Kids get to colour on the pumpkin, it seems more safe that way,” said Scott.

People can also join in on other group games and decorating activities that will be happening as well.

There will be hot dogs and hot apple cider along with lots of candy of people to eat.

“We’re all really excited to be hosting the festival, we think this is a perfect way for the community to come together and have fun,” added Scott.

Aldergrove Vineyard church is located at 27540 Fraser Hwy.

