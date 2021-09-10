Attendees will be well fed at Langley Good Times Cruise-In whether they eat from the In & Out Burger truck or concessions. (Aldergrove Star files)

Attendees will be well fed at Langley Good Times Cruise-In whether they eat from the In & Out Burger truck or concessions. (Aldergrove Star files)

Free hot dogs and live music in the works from Aldergrove Elks

Local volunteer groups offer up meals to raise charitable funds at Langley Good Times Cruise-In

A notice on the Aldergrove Elks Club Facebook page has playfully teased followers that a pop-up surprise will happen for the community on Saturday, Sept. 11.

It is the day of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In and club president Guy Whitford said Lodge 66 has a few surprises in store.

“We are in the planning stages for some form of participation,” he noted, keeping the major details under wraps.

“So far we will have our ‘63 MACK truck out front or back and maybe will have a band on the back of the truck too,” he added.

The flat-deck semi has been a staple for the Elks at various events – most recently providing a stage for entertainment at a make-shift parade at the legion last Christmas.

Whitford said its presence at the lodge – 27100 Fraser Hwy. – will be a great addition to the event celebrating all things vehicular.

Among many charitable aspects, Cruise-In also allows a variety of local service clubs and groups to run concessions during the show so they can also raise funds.

“We’ll probably be giving free hot dogs to kids,” Whitford added. Any food and refreshments that are sold will be done to net funds that help the Elks continue serving the community.

Jeff Morfit of Langley Sunrise Rotary Club confirmed they would not be participating with a concession this year.

Typically, Rotary members serve up food to guests and participants, collecting funds that they put into community events and serves throughout the year.

Tom Latter of the Aldergrove Lions Club additionally noted that they are not be able to be part of the Cruise-In’s concession sales either in 2021.

The strains of the COVID-19 pandemic had shut both club’s activities down for more than a year – prompting a slow and careful restart in mid-2021, which car show organizers say is a more than understandable reason for not being able to participate.

For those wondering where best to eat at the annual car show, the Aldergrove Business Association is urging people to eat local and support restaurants that struggled throughout the pandemic. Plus, there will be food trucks set up in the former Kustom Koach lot.

The pandemic also halted participation of the famous fan favourite In-N-Out Burger for this year.

People can find more information at www.langleycruise-in.com.

