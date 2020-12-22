Free meal for less fortunate Aldergrove residents handed out on Christmas Eve

Father and son Dave and Sunny Sharma, owners of of Alder Liquor Store and take-out from Veerji Fish n Grill are inviting anyone in need of a meal this holiday season to come by on Christmas Eve to pick up a free dinner to go.
Between 3 and 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, people can stop by 27100 Fraser Hwy and pick up a hot, packaged dinner featuring naan bread and butter chicken.
“We would like to provide a free meal for the less fortunate families of our Aldergrove community or anyone needing a hot meal during Christmas Eve,” Sunny told the Aldergrove Star.
There is no need to reserve but people who do pickup a meal must take it to go.
“We want people to wake up with a smile on Christmas day,” he added, stressing the food is for less fortunate community members only.
