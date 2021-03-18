Free mini donuts to return to Aldergrove in time for Easter

Due to popular demand and a desire to spread some cheer in the community, Jodi Steeves and the VIP team are bringing back the oOties mini-donut truck for free treats this Easter.
People are invited to stop by 273rd Street and Fraser Highway on Saturday, April 3rd, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for free hot mini donuts and a bag of Cadbury mini-eggs.
A special guest – the Easter bunny – will also be on site to say hello to families.
The treats are for the first 300 vehicles that come by, so Steeves recommends coming by early.
“We’re just hoping to make your day a little brighter,” she told The Aldergrove Star.
Three-hundred vehicles came by the first time Steeves offered up free snacks on Valentine’s Day – more than she was expecting.
Because of the success, Steeves promised that the donut truck would return in April.
The event will happen rain or shine with COVID-19 protocols in place; masks will be required and there will be no need to exit vehicles to get a treat from the oOties truck.
