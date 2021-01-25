Free oOties mini donuts for Aldergrove residents on Valentines Day

Joti Steeves and the VIP team will bring in the food truck between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 14

oOties mini donuts served fresh treats at the grand opening of Lantern Park in Aldergrove last fall. (Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Looking for a safe, social-distanced activity this Valentines Day?

Joti Steeves and the VIP team are inviting Aldergrove residents to stop by oOties mini donuts truck on Feb. 14th for free sweet treats.

Via a Covid-friendly drive-thru, people can grab a Valentines treat bag – compliments of Steeves – at 273rd Street and Fraser Highway between 11 a.m. at 1 p.m.

“Thanks to Kristen and the Janda Group for offering up the space,” Steeves said.

The first 200 cars with receive one free bag of Ooties hot mini donuts, a bag of Hershey kisses and hand sanitizer that says “spread the love, not germs.”

READ MORE: Langley puts the word ‘truck’ in Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival

“We all need a little fun right now,” Steeves added. “Look for the purple and red hearts along Fraser Highway.”

________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrove