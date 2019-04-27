Free teeth cleaning on tap at Langley church Sunday

Church in the Valley’s Acts of Kindness ministry partners with local dentists to help the low-income

More than six million Canadians are not able to access regular dental care.

So AOK- Acts of Kindness has partnered with local dentists, hygienists, and dental assistants to provide free dental services for more than 70 under-insured, low-income individuals on Sunday, April 28, between 7:15 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The volunteer-staffed clinic will provide free dental care to anyone in need on an appointment basis. Care provided will include cleanings, fillings, extractions, and X-rays.

Organizers anticipate more than 70 patients from throughout the Fraser Valley will be served during this event in Langley. Even though the event has been booked solid, and doors open at 7:15 a.m., patients are encouraged to arrive early, said AOK spokesperson Pastor David Jamieson.

“Dental professionals everywhere understand that oral health is a very important part of overall personal health and are motivated to make a difference in people’s lives,” Jamieson said.

“Events like our free community dental day provide an opportunity for our volunteer dental team to do just that – deliver personal care to people who face barriers receiving regular dental health care.”

More than 25 volunteers, including six dentists, will staff the 10-chair clinic.

“When folks come in they will receive an overall checkup, then we can prioritize what dental services they need,” said Jamieson.

“It’s absolutely amazing to see local dentists, hygienists, and dental assistants willing to give back to their community.”

About AOK

AOK- Acts of Kindness is a charitable initiative based in Langley that aims to build community and cultivate better lives for residents of the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland, explained Jamieson, lead pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist’s Church of the Valley.

AOK regularly hosts different types of free community events such as Single Mom’s Oil Change, Cars for Moms, Community Kitchen, Single Mom’s Support Group, Extreme Home Repair, Breakfast Club, Summer Camp for Kids, community services and partnering with Nightshift Ministries every week.

AOK is passionate about connecting people who have a heart for their community with the resources and tools needed to enrich the lives of their neighbours and friends, he said.

Since 1996, in collaboration with other local agencies, and through the generosity of major donors, Acts of Kindness has supplied food, education, shelter, support, and compassion to thousands of individuals in Aldergrove, Langley, and beyond.