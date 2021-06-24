Friday fiesta in Langley celebrates Filipino Heritage Month

Langley Community Services Society is hosting an event Friday, June 25, 2021 in celebration of Filipino Heritage Month. (LCSS/Special Langley Advance Times)

The Langley Community Services Society (LCSS) is hosting a Filipino Fiesta Celebration this week to celebrate Filipino Heritage Month.

The community is invited to attend the event at the society’s welcome centre (100-6470 201 St.) on Friday, which is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

“Community members are invited to learn more about Filipino culture as well as network with other professionals,” said Miggy Ferrera, outreach worker with the society.

The event is invite-only to help manage the number of people attending and to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions. Those interested in attending can email Ferrera at mferrera@lcss.ca.

“Once the event is at full capacity, any other interested clients can opt-in to a mailing list that will alert them about any other future events that LCSS will be hosting,” Ferrera suggested.

The Friday celebration will consist of a presentation on Filipino history and culture, keynote speakers, and a performance from a Filipino choir before some offering of refreshments and time for networking.

