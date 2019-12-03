Shrinky Dinks butterflies. This season, the Langley centennial museum will be celebrating toys from the 60s to the 90s. (Wikipedia image licensed under Creative Commons)

From 1960 to 1999 at Langley Centennial Museum

Saturday event offers a look back at Christmases through the different decades

Paper dolls, pet rocks, Shrinky Dinks, and friendship bracelets.

This holiday season, those popular gifts from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s are being revived by the Langley Centennial Museum and Exhibition Centre in Fort Langley for its “Christmas through the Decades” hands-on exhibition Saturday, Dec. 7.

Julie Epp, arts and culture programmer at the museum, said museum will be celebrating the popular gifts from those relatively recent decades have been added to their annual Pioneer Christmas.

“We’ve jazzed it up a bit,” Epp told the Langley Advance Times.

Visitors will have a chance to experience the different decades as they move through the museum,. Epp explained.

“When they come in, they’ll get a passport to encourage them to visits all the activity stations to get stamps.”

At one station, visitors will have a chance to experience cutting out and clothing paper dolls from the 60’s.

Another will introduce them to the care and feeding of the popular “pet rocks” from the 70s.

Epp promises the new rocks will be a little more interesting than the originals.

“We’re going to make them a little more fun with hair and faces.”

Shrinky Dinks, a popular toy in the 70’s and 80s that used heat to shrink flexible, cuttable polystyrene into solid forms was something Epps discovered when a volunteer brought one in and she started experimenting with it.

“I’m obsessed with them,” she laughed.

For the 90s, there will be a course in how to make a friendship bracelet.

There will be games, crafts, and photos and other exhibits from the various decades, including one of the painted-white bikes from “Highway 86,” a sculpture/exhibit at Expo that consisted of a 217 metre, four-lane lane concrete highway that contained various modes of transportation.

READ MORE: Pioneer Christmas at Langley museum a step back in time

READ ALSO: Pioneer Christmas for kids at the Langley Centennial Museum

Pioneer Christmas fans will still have an opportunity to go further back in time, Epp advised.

Other stations and activities include Christmas stories with Mrs. Claus in the Michaud Family parlour, a letters to Santa’ station where children can write letters that can be dropped off later at the general store and post office and more.

As before, children will have a chance to spend a real penny in the museum store.

“We keep the pennies in a big jar,” Epp said (Production of the penny ceased in May 2012, and the Royal Canadian Mint ceased distribution in 2013).

Christmas through the Decades runs for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7th at the museum, which is located at 9135 King Street.

Cost is $10 for a family of four.

Pre-registration is required at recexpress.tol.ca or by phone at 604-532-3536 (tol.ca registration code 58228).


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
MAP: Christmas light displays in Lower Mainland and beyond
Next story
VIDEO: Afternoon with Vader nets coin for Christmas bureau

Just Posted

D.W. Poppy middle school decision nears

Langley School District community consultations concluded at the school board on Nov. 12

Toy drive in Surrey remembers Langley boy who wanted every sick kid to have a Christmas gift

Keian’s Holiday Wish Toy Drive started Monday

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

More than 60 safe rides home given in Langley over first Operation Red Nose weekend

Volunteer ride service is looking for drivers and dispatch workers to help out this month

Pride festival announced for Langley next August

Family-friendly festival aim is to promote equality and inclusion for LGBTQ2S+ community

VIDEO: Afternoon with Vader nets coin for Christmas bureau

One family – in full costume – travels in from the Sunshine Coast

VIDEO: Six taken to hospital after carbon monoxide leak in Pitt Meadows

Occurred at commercial building complex in the 19100-block of Ford Road.

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

MAP: Christmas light displays in Lower Mainland and beyond

Send us pictures of your National Lampoon-style lit-up homes, nativity scenes or North Pole playlands

Two arrested after shots fired in North Okanagan

Highway 97 re-opens after a six-hour closure due to a police incident near Falkland

Vaping suspensions for Abbotsford students increase 1500 per cent in 2018

Students “defiant” to anti-vaping strategies, underground sale and manufacture of vape juice prevalent

Most Read