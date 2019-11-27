From a Langley band to the Pope’s hand

Sounds of Christmas features an afternoon of holiday tunes previously gifted to the Vatican, Dec. 8

The Sounds of Christmas concert is an afternoon full of musicians Dec. 8, featuring original Langley holiday music songs and renditions that may have been listened to the Pope himself.

While sending out copies of his Class Brass and Company’s gospel CD Highway to Heaven several years back, Langley musician Jim Thirsk decided to send one to Rome.

The Catholic Near East Welfare Association (CNEWA) wrote him back via email a few weeks later. It read;

“Dear Jim, I wanted to inform you that last week I delivered your CD as you asked to the Pope in person. I was in Rome for meetings and we had an audience with him. I brought your CD with me at the audience and give it to the Pope’s usher. Thank you for the idea of sharing your creation with him. I am not sure what will happened from here, but at least you can be assured that the Pope got it.”

Thirsk was over the moon with excitement, particularly after a photograph was sent back to him with the Pope smiling and holding his CD.

Class Brass and Company has played holiday concerts around Langley for several years now, but the thought that their tunes may have echoed through a Vatican hall is certainly a boost for Thirsk and the musicians to make the performance all it can be.

This year, Rosemary Siemens, a world-class improv violinist and vocalist, will perform alongside Lil Schmunk, a classical and gospel pianist, as well as Eli Bennett, a jazz saxophonist, Billy Bennett, a gospel crooner, and of course, Thirsk and Class Brass and Company.

Presented by Singin’ Gospel Music Productions, admission is by donation – the suggested amount being $20.

Doors open at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 20676 Fraser Hwy, with the performance starting at 2:30 p.m.

A portion of the proceeds with be donated to CNEWA.

