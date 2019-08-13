From farm, straight to the farm’s table

MacInnes Farms will be the scenic 100 acre venue for the 4th annual Gumboot Gala on Sunday, Aug. 18. (Lisa Stephens/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

People may dress to the nines, but footwear for the forth annual Gumboot Gala, as per usual, is encouraged to be a little bit more… practical. After all, dinner will be served right on the picturesque fields at MacInnes Farms.

The Langley Community Farmers Market Society (LCFMS) holds the Gumboot Gala to help keep the weekly vendor in operation while also giving customers a chance to really meet those responsible for growing their favourite ingredients.

Taking place on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Lisa Stephens, LCFMS’s marketing manager, said this year’s event will be the largest gala yet.

“It’s a great way to connect with vendors and come have fun for a good cause,” Stephens said. “Chef Christopher Roper from the Fat Cow and Oyster Bar and The Black Radish Catering Co. is cooking dinner with food donated by Langley Farmers Market vendors. The Cole Patenaude Band will be providing live entertainment.”

The evening will also include a silent auction, craft beer from Trading Post Brewery, and – of course – gumboots.

Paige Dampier, chair of the LCFM Society Board as well as a grower and market vendor, said gala-goers are encouraged to pull on their gumboots, in keeping with the theme of the evening.

“Gumboots symbolize the hard work of the growers who have brought you the raw ingredients for this meal… and every meal,” Dampier explained.

The location is brand new for the gala; Melanie MacInnes is a vendor at the Langley Farmers Market, and a member of the society’s board of directors and offered up the 100 acre space, known for its hazelnuts, hops, barley, and honey.

“We are delighted to host the gala at our farm,” says MacInnes. “There is no better way to help connect people with locally grown food, and the farmers who grow it, than to hold the Gumboot Gala right in the middle of a local farm.”

Though the calming outdoor atmosphere might be enough to attract a few guests, MacInnes Farms may be best known as the filming location for the Hallmark Channel television series When Calls The Heart.

The fictional setting of Hope Valley will be the backdrop for the gala, which the first few guests to RSVP to MacInnes directly via the Jamestown Movie Set Facebook Page will receive a personal tour.

For actual tickets to attend the gala, people can purchase them on Eventbrite.

Stephens described the fresh local menu for the evening, teasing “cold smoked salmon salad, fried chicken, smoked nugget potatoes, roasted market veggies, and apple caramel pie for dessert.“

The Langley Community Farmer’s Market is held every Wednesday from 12 to 4:30 p.m. at the Langley campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University, 20901 Langley Bypass.

MacInnes Farms is located at 15160 72 Ave.

