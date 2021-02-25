The BC SPCA is offering many chances for school-aged kids to learn about animal welfare and other animal topics. Pictured here is Keith, a three-month-old kitten seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The BC SPCA is offering many chances for school-aged kids to learn about animal welfare and other animal topics. Pictured here is Keith, a three-month-old kitten seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

BC SPCA offering virtual spring break camps, workshops and school presentations

The BC SPCA wants to educate kids across the province about animals with its online spring break camps and school presentations.

From now until the end of the school year, the BC SPCA’s humane education department is offering a variety of ways for school-aged kids to learn about topics like animal welfare, which animals make good pets, and real-life issues with cats.

With the programs being online, they’re hoping to educate kids in B.C. communities they’ve never been able to reach before.

“Going to a virtual format allows our team of humane educators to reach even more students in rural or more isolated areas with a range of presentations designed to foster empathy and critical thinking around a number of animal issues,” said Paula Neuman, humane education manager with the BC SPCA.

Coming up in March are some virtual spring break camps where kids can ponder pets, figure out farm animals and wonder at wildlife. They run March 15 to 19 and March 22 to 26 and are for kids aged eight to 11.

The BC SPCA will also virtually visit classrooms for live online presentations. These are geared to children of all grades with topics like why animals bite, what farm animals need to be happy and healthy, and what effect outdoor cats have on the ecosystem.

They also have a handful of virtual events and workshops lined up for upcoming Pro-D days and weekends in April and May.

For more info and to register, go to spca.bc.ca or click on the links below:

Animal workshops, camps and events for kids

Presentations, lessons and activities for your class

RELATED: Ever wonder why, sometimes, the SPCA has no adoptable animals at the shelter? Read more: Why the SPCA currently has no animals available for adoption

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

animal welfareBCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley School Board reaches fundraising goal for rainbow crosswalk

Just Posted

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia’s (CFSEU-BC) Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET) has arrested a man who was on the run for nearly a decade. (File photo)
Nine-year search for drug trafficking suspect ends with arrest at YVR

Khamla Wong, charged in 2012, taken into custody Feb. 24 by CFSEU

Maple Ridge and Langley Township have made the Smart21 list.
Virtual conference co-hosts Maple Ridge and Langley Township make list of Smart21

21 communities shortlisted for Intelligent Community of the Year after online event

Langley City Coun. Nathan Pachal related how his father struggled with addiction during a discussion about a proposed overdose prevention site at the Monday, Feb. 22 council meeting (Langley City Council video image)
VIDEO: Questions and concerns at Langley City Council over proposed overdose prevention centre

‘It’s key that we get that right’

Cascades Casino in Langley City has taken steps to prepare for reopening, whenever it is allowed. (Tanya Gabara/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: While they wait to reopen, Cascades casino in Langley City is preparing

Safety precautions have been implemented to prepare for a return to business, whenever it happens

The right lane eastbound on the Trans Canada Highway between Glover Road and 232nd Street is closed after a semi-truck went into the ditch on Wednesday night, Feb. 24, 2021. (Google)
Lane closed on Highway 1 in Langley after semi-truck crashes into ditch

Crews are on scene, no estimate of re-opening

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

The booklet roots present day activism in the history of racist policies, arguing the history must be acknowledged in order to change. (CCPA)
New resource dives into 150 years of racist policy in B.C.

Racist history must be acknowledged in order to change, authors say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The BC SPCA is offering many chances for school-aged kids to learn about animal welfare and other animal topics. Pictured here is Keith, a three-month-old kitten seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

BC SPCA offering virtual spring break camps, workshops and school presentations

The missing camper heard a GSAR helicopter, and ran from his tree well waving his arms. File photo
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive

The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions

Nanaimo-raised singer Allison Crowe with director Zack Snyder on the set of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2011. Crowe performs a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in the upcoming director’s cut of ‘Justice League.’ (Photo courtesy Clay Enos)
B.C. musician records song for upcoming ‘Justice League’ film

Allison Crowe’s close connection to director led to rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

Migrant farm workers transplant jalapeno sprouts from trucks into the tilted soil at a farm. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
‘They’re afraid’: Coalition sounds alarm over COVID vaccines for B.C.’s migrant workers

Though health ministry says anyone can get vaccinated, critics say barriers are keeping migrants from their dose

B.C. Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Court makes public ‘abbreviated’ reasons for judgment in Surrey Six slaying appeals

Six men were murdered in suite 1505 of the Balmoral Tower in Whalley on Oct. 19, 2007

A 50-year-old man was stabbed in an altercation that started with a disagreement about physical distancing. (File photo)
Argument about physical distancing escalates to stabbing in Nanaimo

Victim, struck with coffee cup and then stabbed, suffers minor injuries; suspect arrested

Most Read