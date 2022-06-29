Frontyard flags show pride, support Rotary

Wondering how to show Canadian pride this Canada Day?

Having the country’s flag raised high outside the property or in the yard could be a great way to celebrate.

The Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central Sunset is offering residents an opportunity to show their Canadian pride this summer while supporting Rotary projects in the community.

For the three statutory holiday weekends of Canada Day, BC Day, and Labour Day this summer, a full-size Canadian flag will be placed on the donor’s property for a payment of $50.

The Oak Bay Rotary Club originally started the popular initiative on Vancouver Island. Rotarian Travis Strain, the flag committee chairperson, and his team brought the program to Langley in 2018.

Initially, the Vancouver Island club helped the Langley clubs get a kick-start.

Since then, it has become an annual community service project of local Rotarians, in which about 140 volunteers participate.

Last year, placing 25 flags the club raised $1,250. This year they are halfway through their goal of raising $2,500.

The funds raised through the flag initiative are used to organize and sponsor community service events.

Recently, the Rotary Satellite Club of Langley Central had helped Glenwood Elementary build an outdoor classroom from scratch.

It took the local Rotarians about a year and a half to raise enough funds for the classroom project, but Lilliane Fuller shared that most of the money for this project was collected through the Sunset club’s annual flag initiative.

The initiative is important for Strain, who added that Canada Day makes it even more special. He is looking forward to serving as many community members as possible this year.

“It is a way to acknowledge the freedom we live with,” Strain concluded.

People can find out more about the Rotary Club and the flag program by visiting langleycentralsunset.ca/flag-program or emailing flags@langleycentralsunset.ca.

